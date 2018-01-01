wx_icon Huntsville 64°

wx_icon Florence 64°

wx_icon Fayetteville 61°

wx_icon Decatur 64°

wx_icon Scottsboro 64°

Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Trump calls out Bush, Obama on North Korea

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for their handling of the Nort...

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 4:22 PM

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for their handling of the North Korean threat during remarks Monday to state governors at the White House.

Scroll for more content...

"The Bush administration did nothing," Trump said. "The Obama administration wanted to do something. He told me it's the single biggest problem. They didn't do anything. It would have been much easier in those days than it is now."

Speaking in the wake of the latest US sanctions targeting North Korea, Trump said, "we've been very tough on them" and praised China for doing "more, probably, than they've ever done" in pressuring North Korea.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events