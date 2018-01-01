Trump calls out Bush, Obama on North Korea

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for their handling of the North Korean threat during remarks Monday to state governors at the White House.

"The Bush administration did nothing," Trump said. "The Obama administration wanted to do something. He told me it's the single biggest problem. They didn't do anything. It would have been much easier in those days than it is now."

Speaking in the wake of the latest US sanctions targeting North Korea, Trump said, "we've been very tough on them" and praised China for doing "more, probably, than they've ever done" in pressuring North Korea.