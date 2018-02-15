Justin Theroux breaks his silence on social media

Justin Theroux has been laying low he and Jennifer Aniston announced they had separated.

But on Sunday, Theroux broke his silence on social media with a post in support of Austin Pets Alive!, an animal shelter in Texas.

"I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats," he wrote in a caption on a set of photos, which included him cuddling with some pitbull puppies. "I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull."

Theroux and Aniston married in 2015.

"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," they said in a joint statement earlier this month. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Neither has spoken publicly about the breakup since the announcement.