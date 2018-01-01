Witness shocked to see naked man fleeing police on an ATV

The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a naked man, who led authorities on a chase while on a four-wheeler, was arrested Sunday. (Watch the video in the player above- read below about the pursuit.)

Authorities did not identify the man or initially include why they were pursuing him; the chase happened along Highways 152 and 210, as well as Interstate 435.

Monday, morning Kansas City, Mo., police released additional information about the event that stirred up social media in our area. Police say they received a call at 2:18 p.m., about a 'suspicious party' without clothes driving a yellow ATV through yards. The naked man refused to stop and fled from police on the ATV through a field. The suspect made his way to I-435 where the man began driving at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic. Officers followed in the southbound lanes in order to warn approaching traffic.

The suspect then exited off I-435 onto 210 Highway and drove west to Searcy Creek Parkway. He then drove back east on train tracks south of 210 Highway. The suspect then approached the area of the old Sam's Town Casino where he encountered officers waiting for him. When he saw the officers, he struck two railway junction boxes and was thrown from the ATV. He immediately got up and tried to flee, but was taken into custody.

Jess Fishell witnessed the chase when it was on I-435, near Worlds of Fun. He was on his way home from the gun range and started recording on his cellphone.

"I noticed the guy come out of the woods on an ATV," said Fishell. "We were on 435 heading south and he was heading south in the northbound lanes."

Fishell recalled officers from four different agencies chasing the man, including a helicopter.

"There are state troopers, KCPD, the (Clay County) sheriff's department and the helicopter's up," said Fishell in the video.

Fishell joked about the weather being nice but said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"I was staring him down like, 'How are you so calm," questioned Fishell. "It's 50 degrees, you're naked going highway speeds and calm as can be."

At one point during the chase, Fishell said the man pulled a stunt as if he were in the movie, "Dukes of Hazard."

"All the cops come to a screeching halt and they're all trying to turn around and go this way and that way," said Fishell.

Fishell said he has seen high-speed chases but nothing like what he witnessed Sunday. While he agreed with some that it was comical and entertaining to watch, Fishell said the man's behavior was reckless.

"He could've killed himself very easily," said Fishell. "I hope he gets whatever help he needs."

As of Sunday evening, Jess Fishell's video of the unusual chase had been viewed more than 500,00 times on Facebook.

FOX4 News is following this story on Monday, checking with prosecutors in Clay County about charges he may face.