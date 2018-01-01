Clio family with two children with cancer sees newly renovated home for 1st time

It was an emotional, yet exciting day for Emily and Ben Neumann, their sons Tristan and Rowan and Daughter Winnie -- as they're seeing their newly renovated home for the first time in 2 weeks.

"It doesn't feel real. That's all I could keep thinking, is it feels like a dream," said mom Emily Neumann.

It's been a rough go for the Neumann Family. Their son Rowan has been battling Leukemia for 5 years and is now in remission. Their daughter Winnie, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at just 3 months and relapsed for the third time last summer. She also is in remission.

"Friendship made me know their story, their journey and the two kids with cancer and this beautiful big house they bought and couldn't do anything with it as far as the remodel goes. The house had a lot of problems and I know that," said Karen Church with Elga Credit Union.

And that's when Elga Credit Union and dozens of Mid Michigan contractors banded together these last couple weeks to give the Neumann's what's being called and is -- a miracle makeover.

"It's gorgeous.The floors were all down to sub floor and everything was just liveable," Neumann said.

The Neumann's could not afford the necessary remodeling the house needed -- putting all their resources into making sure Rowan and Winnie were as healthy as possible.

"30 suppliers, contractors, companies that have been just so generous with what they've provided to make this happen - it's incredible," Church said.

TToday, a big weight was lifted off their shoulders as the Neumann's look forward to a happy and healthy road ahead.

"We get to be a family again. We feel undeserving of what a gift this is," Neumann said.