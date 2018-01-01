wx_icon Huntsville 55°

wx_icon Florence 54°

wx_icon Fayetteville 54°

wx_icon Decatur 53°

wx_icon Scottsboro 57°

Clear

Supreme Court won't hear Trump bid to end DACA program

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will stay out of the dispute concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Ar...

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 8:53 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 10:18 AM

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will stay out of the dispute concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for now, meaning the Trump administration may not be able to end the program March 5 as planned.

Scroll for more content...

In an order, the justices declined a request from the Trump administration to review a lower court opinion that temporarily blocked the government's effort to end the program.

The court's order means the case will continue in the lower courts and renewals can continue.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events