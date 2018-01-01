Trio facing charges after allegedly assaulting, robbing man in Lancaster County

Three people have been arrested and are facing charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man.

Scroll for more content...

Alek Filipishin, 25, Chase Busser, 32, and Nicole Gallo, 25, are facing simple assault and robbery for their roles in the incident.

On January 12 around 9:25 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Ave. in Ephrata Borough for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim bleeding from multiple injuries to the head and face. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening head trauma.

After an investigation, police determined that Filipishin, Busser, and Gallo had taken an undetermined amount of money and controlled substances from the victim.

All three of the suspects have been arrested and are now facing charges.