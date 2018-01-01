Bollywood star Sridevi drowned after passing out, police say

Bollywood superstar Sridevi, one of the Indian film industry's most popular actresses, drowned after passing out in her hotel bathtub in Dubai, police said Monday.

The actress, who died on Saturday at the age of 54, was attending a family wedding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," Dubai police tweeted.

Police added that the case had been transferred to Dubai's public prosecution office.

