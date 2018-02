Flooding Recovery Phase Begins

AFTER A WEEK OF FLOODING IN BERRIEN COUNTY ---

MONDAY --- STARTS THE CLEAN UP ---

CREWS WILL BE OUT ASSESS DAMAGE --- MAKING CLAIMS --- AND GETTING FAMILIES BACK ON THE ROAD TO NORMALCY ---

A-B-C 57'S KYLIE WALKER --- WENT TO A PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER --- WHERE VARIOUS AGENCIES SPOKE ABOUT THIS NEXT PHASE AFTER THE FLOODS ---

KYLIE ---

HAYLEY --- 5 AGENCIES --- AND A LOT OF INFORMATION ---

BUT THE TAKE HOME HERE --- IS THAT FLOOD VICTIMS IN BERRIEN COUNTY --- WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF --- ON ALL FRONTS ---

"we are now transitioning into the recovery phase"

FOR FLOODING VICTIMS IN BERRIEN COUNTY ---

"this is a real community effort"

LED BY BERRIEN COUNTY SHERRIFF'S OFFICE ---

MICHIGAN'S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ---

AMERICAN RED CROSS ---

THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ---

AND A-E-P --- POWER COMPANY ---

Brian Bergsma, American Electric Power

"the folks affected by this disaster certainly hit home with us these are our neighbors, our friends, and we certainly take this situation very, very seriously"

STARTING MONDAY --- AID IS BEING PUT INTO ACTION ---

FREE CLEANING KITS FROM THE RED CROSS ---

DAMAGE ASSESSMEMT TEAMS OUT ON THE STREET ---

RIGHT NOW --- 43 HOMES WERE DAMAGED ACCORDING TO THE CITY OF NILES ---

MORE THAN 600 HOMES --- ARE WITHOUT POWER --- IN BERRIEN COUNTY ---

THESE TEAMS WILL NEED TO DECIDE WHETHER FAMILIES SHOULD REPAIR --- RESTORE --- OR RELOCATE ---

WHILE ON THE PUBLIC HEALTH SIDE ---

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT --- WILL FOCUS ON WATER SAFETY --- STARTING WITH LOCAL WELLS ---

Nicki Britten, Berrien County Health Department

"there's a very good chance that well water could be contaminated and is unsafe for drinking or bathing"

WHILE THERE HAVEN'T BEEN REPORTS OF ANY WATER BORNE ILLNESSES ---

THE DEPARTMENT ADVISES PEOPLE --- THAT IF YOUR WATER SOURCE CAME IN CONTACT WITH FLOOD WATER ---

MINIMIZE USE UNTIL THAT WATER HAS RECEDED ---

"We need to make sure that this is done in a very methodical and safe process"

NOW FOR THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN DISPLACED DUE TO THE FLOODS ---

BERRIEN SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL --- IS STILL OPEN --- AND WILL BE OPEN FOR THOSE THAT NEED SHELTER ---

