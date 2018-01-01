Late February brings punishing storms, flooding to Greater Cincinnati

Landslides, downed trees, a possible tornado and thousands of people without power.

Scroll for more content...

Then there's the flooding.

Late February punished the Tri-State with all kinds of wicked springtime weather. And the Ohio River wasn't even expected to crest until late Sunday.

A line of severe thunderstorms, which rolled across the region Saturday night and early Sunday, knocked a tree onto a car in Cincinnati's Clifton neighborhood. The three people inside escaped with minor injuries.

In Bellevue, Kentucky, a sinkhole opened up into a home on Foote Street, up the road from the popular Schneider's Sweet Shop.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers were left without power Sunday morning, all around the region.

In Clermont and Brown counties, the National Weather Service was checking out damage from what many residents believe was a tornado. People living in the village of Hamersville said they heard that classic "freight train" sound of a tornado for about two minutes; and then, silence.

No injuries were immediately reported, though there was plenty of property damage.

Cincinnati's hillsides often start slipping when they're saturated; the storms' heavy rain meant landslides for Mount Adams and Paddock Hills. The mess they created added to an ever-growing list of road closures.