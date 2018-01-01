Meriden man arrested following police pursuit and attempt to run over an officer

A Meriden man was arrested after police said he fled from law enforcement and attempted to run over an officer with his car.

According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Eccleston, 22, was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, operating under the influence, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and reckless endangerment.

While investigating an assault, Mohegan Tribal police attempted to stop Eccleston. The suspect attempted to run over an officer with his car and fled from the casino grounds.

Connecticut State Police pursued Eccleston on Route 2 west. The suspect reached speeds of over 100 MPH, according to police.

The pursuit ended when police said Eccleston sped through an intersection and crashed into a tree.

The suspect was brought to the hospital and released after he received medical treatment.

Police said Eccleston was held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.