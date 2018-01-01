wx_icon Huntsville 57°

wx_icon Florence 54°

wx_icon Fayetteville 54°

wx_icon Decatur 55°

wx_icon Scottsboro 57°

Clear
Standoff ends in Franklin County Full Story
Flood Warning Wx Alerts

Meriden man arrested following police pursuit and attempt to run over an officer

A Meriden man was arrested after police said he fled from law enforcement and attempted to run over an officer with h...

Posted: Feb. 25, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2018 3:16 PM

A Meriden man was arrested after police said he fled from law enforcement and attempted to run over an officer with his car.

Scroll for more content...

According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Eccleston, 22, was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, operating under the influence, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and reckless endangerment.

While investigating an assault, Mohegan Tribal police attempted to stop Eccleston. The suspect attempted to run over an officer with his car and fled from the casino grounds.

Connecticut State Police pursued Eccleston on Route 2 west. The suspect reached speeds of over 100 MPH, according to police.

The pursuit ended when police said Eccleston sped through an intersection and crashed into a tree.

The suspect was brought to the hospital and released after he received medical treatment.

Police said Eccleston was held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events