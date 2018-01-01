People rush to Mt. Hood after fresh dumping of snow; more expected

Last weekend, the snow in the Cascades was great according to some snowboarders and skiers; but Saturday, they say, was even better.

"It's invigorating," said Seth Miller, who was at Mt. Hood Skibowl Saturday morning.

Steady snow fell most of Saturday. People on the mountain said it's exactly what they want: it's fresh, and forgiving on a fall.

"It's the fresh air, and a chance to move and chance to get some speed going. And while there's a crowd going, there's plenty of room on the slopes," Miller said of the long lines for the lifts.

When the winter weather clogs up things in Portland, the real snow bunnies rush to make it up the mountain.

"We haven't had this all season. It's what we've been waiting for. It's super nice," said Isaac Bumanlag, who says he's on the mountain almost every weekend.

FOX 12 also made sure to check back in with Connor Landrum, a lift attendant at Skibowl, who had a lot to say about the snow last weekend.

"People are stoked!" Landrum said last Sunday.

But on Saturday, he was nearly speechless.

"As soon as I got to work today, whole place was full! Like, I did not know what to do," Landrum said.

Everyone on Mt. Hood seemed to have the same idea. It's all about shredding the snow, before it's gone.

"We don't know how long it's gonna last. It's the best pow we've gotten all winter," Landrum said.

People will be able to enjoy this snow for quite some time - and it's not done yet. Feet of snow is expected to fall in the Cascades over the next couple of days.