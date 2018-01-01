People dress as polar bears to take a plunge for a good cause

People once again did their imitations of polar bears for a good cause in Mid-Michigan.

Scroll for more content...

The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA hosted the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

"They have a bunch of very brave souls jumping into the ice-cold water to raise money for the Special Olympics," said Stephanie Wood, a Marketing Consultant at Subway Development.

It's the annual Bay City Polar Plunge, where according to Wood, "brave souls" brave icy waters.

Wood isn't plunging, but she volunteers with the event and said it's an important lesson for young children.

"It's fun first of all, but also I have my son is here as well and he gets to experience it," Wood said.

Team by team, they plunge into the icy waters and it's all for a great cause.

All of the money raised at each polar plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, right here in Mid-Michigan, something Chad Kolarik said is a great thing.

"I believe in the Special Olympics," Kolarik said.

Kolarik lives in Bay City, he said him and his brother attend the Polar Bear Plunge every year because it's an organization they truly believe in.

"It's real good place where people can go and play sports and they need all the support they can get," Kolarik said.

The Polar Bear Plunge series is known for its Zany costumes and excited participants, but more than that, jumpers love giving back to the more than 23,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state.

The Special Olympics organization celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.