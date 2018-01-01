Travelers at Bradley react to companies boycotting NRA

The list of companies boycotting the National Rifle Association is growing after national fallout from the response to the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Major airlines, Delta and United Airlines announced on Saturday that they are cutting ties with the gun rights group and its 5 million members by no longer offering discounted rates to NRA members heading to the group's annual meeting and by asking the NRA to remove their information from their websites.

At Bradley International Airport, Channel 3 reporter Jennifer Lee was met with mixed opinions from customers on the airlines' boycott.

Simsbury resident Phil Roucoulet told Channel 3 he understands the companies' positioning.

"If Delta feels that's what they need to do that's fine," said Roucoulet. "I'm not a gun owner myself, I'm not necessarily against the second amendment, either. I think people have that right, but if that's what they want to do, that's fine."

The airlines are two of a growing list of corporate sponsors feeling the pressure and the scrutiny to boycott the NRA.

"Whichever ones do that I think it's just great and that's going to be the pressure that's needed to happen," said Fran Ruthven. "I think they have entirely too much power in this country in terms of lobbying and affecting law around gun control."

On Saturday, rental car company, Hertz joined the list of those boycotting the NRA, including insurance company, MetLife and First National Bank of Omaha.

In response, the NRA tweeted, "Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world."

For some customers at Bradley International Airport, they told Channel 3 that the pain of the mass shootings was still too raw.

"What happened to the 17 kids? Terrible, and Sandy Hook? All over, Vegas -- so that's my opinion," said Kathleen Clapp.

Yet, for Shelton resident Eric Gourley, he told Channel 3 on Saturday that the boycott would not stop him from flying Delta, even as a supporter of the Second Amendment.

"I'm not a member of the NRA but I do believe in the second amendment," said Gourley. "The criminals don't care what rules are in place. They're criminals. They're going to do whatever they want."

Student activists and those in favor of the boycott are using the hashtag, #boycottNRA on Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter.