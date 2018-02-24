Record-breaker Marit Bjoergen sends Norway top of final medal tally

The incomparable Marit Bjoergen wrote another page Sunday in her remarkable Winter Olympic story, winning the final gold medal of the 2018 PyeongChang Games in the women's cross-country 30-kilometer mass start.

The skier, who turns 38 in March, finished almost two minutes ahead of Finland's Krista P-rm-koski as Bjoergen increased her Olympic medal haul to eight golds and 15 in total -- the most of any Winter Olympian in history.

The 37-year-old's latest medal brought Norway's total haul to 39 medals -- eight more than Germany -- a record for a single Olympic Winter Games.

Given its population is only 5.2 million people, Norway's athletes have delivered impressively for the Scandinavian country as it broke the US' record of 37 medals at a single Winter Games in 2010.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden won the bronze, though Austria's Teresa Stadlober had a race to forget after she took a wrong turn when she was in second and skied off the course before ultimately finishing ninth.

More to follow.