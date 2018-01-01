Medford police: Woman faces multiple charges in connection with elder abuse case

A woman is facing elder abuse charges after a months-long investigation, according to the Medford Police Department.

Medford Police was initially made aware of the incident when two elderly people were hospitalized in March 2017.

Police said an alert social worker, coupled with other medical care providers, realized that the two victims' previously diagnosed medical conditions were not consistent with their rapidly declining health.

Evidence gathered during the investigation showed Karin Boldt had worked to place both victims on hospice and her actions nearly led to their deaths.

Both victims were removed from the care of Boldt shortly after the initial report, and have since made a full recovery.

The investigation revealed the listed suspect Boldt had taken control of the care and finances of both victims.

Police said during the time period Boldt was acting on behalf of the victims, she defrauded and stole in excess of half a million dollars from them.

On Friday, Medford Police arrested Boldt on a list of charges including attempted murder and money laundering.