Stoneman Douglas Victim Still Remains In ICU, Needs Your Help

The family of one of the students injured in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is asking for the community's help.

Fifteen year old Kyle Laman still remains in Intensive Care and face more surgeries to repair his foot.

His mother told WFOR-TV's Tania Francois that doctors are hoping they wont have to amputate it.

Laman's mother said her son remembers seeing Nikolas Cruz fire his AR-15 , leaving Laman with a bullet in his foot.

While the family has a long road ahead, they hope the community is able to share their support for them through this hard time whether it's through a donation or a kind word.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his hospital expenses.