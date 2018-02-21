What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A gold-medal worthy photo. A sneaky photoshoot. And picture-perfect penguins. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.
An epic photobomb
Say cheese! Chloe Kim and Jimmy Fallon drop in on unsuspecting fans.
A chicken crisis
KFC is running out of ... chicken? The Colonel has some explaining to do.
A viral challenge
This looks like a professional photo shoot. But it's actually the flower aisle in a craft store.
A new destination
Our bags are packed! Can we please get a one-way ticket to Wakanda?
A 'strange' moment
David Harbour's dream came true! The 'Stranger Things' star did the 'Hopper dance' with penguins.