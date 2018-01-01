Does chocolate milk represent racial diversity?

A Hyatt hotel executive thought it would be a good idea for Governor Rauner to drink a glass of chocolate milk, in the name of racial diversity.

It happened Wednesday during a Black History Month event at the Thompson Center.

Tyronne Stoudemire is the Hyatt official who thought it up.

Stoudemire stood next to the governor, and poured chocolate syrup into a glass of milk as an example of what he hopes will become more inclusion in business.

He explained by saying, "At most organizations, diversity sits at the bottom of the organization; you don't get inclusion until you actually stir it up."