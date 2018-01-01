14-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor a Hero in Stockton Apartment Fire

A 14-year-old Stockton boy was the first on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex on Caribrook Way Tuesday night-- and if it hadn't been for the teen's heroic efforts, the fire could've had a much worse outcome.

A car fire in a garage is believed to have started the fire at the Stockton fourplex. The fire spread onto the second floor of the building and into the attic, eventually causing a partial collapse of the roof.

Thanks to a group of teens, no civilians or firefighters were hurt in the fire.

One of those teens, Terrell Watts, lives nearby and didn't hesitate to help when the fire broke out. Watts simply covered his face and started notifying residents of the flames.

"We went over there to help the neighbors out and bang on the doors," said Watts.

The neighborhood kids told everyone up and down the block there's a fire and to evacuate, but they say they didn't do it for the recognition.

"That's the right thing to do -- to help others," said Watts.

What's even more incredible is the Stockton teen is in remission.

Watts was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in 2014, and just weeks ago, he became cancer free.

"Putting his health on the line his breathing his respiratory -- I got one hell of a warrior," said Tasha Miller, the boy's mother.

Watts is also on the spectrum. He was diagnosed with autism at 2-years-old, but the 14-year-old doesn't let anything stop him from being a hero.

Even though he and his friends don't think of themselves like that -- Watts' mom disagrees.

"All these kids standing behind -- y'all are heroes right here. These kids are the heroes," Miller said.