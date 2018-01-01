Teenage figure skaters find Olympic inspiration

Local teenage figure skaters are finding inspiration from Olympic ice performances.

"I want to be [at the Olympics] someday," said 14-year-old Maren Tetting.

"I want to be that good."

Tetting is part of the Valley Figure Skating Club.

She spends eight hours per week on the ice.

"I started [skating] when I was four," Tetting said during an interview at Tri-County Ice Arena, 700 Shady Ln., near Neenah.

Tetting and fellow club member Josie Holecko both said they have worked with Olympian Marai Nagasu.

"She's just really graceful… bold and fearless," Tetting said.

Holecko said aspiring skaters all have something in common with Olympians.

"Everyone started out in their home rink, and they all built up in different ways and have different stories of how they got there."

As the Olympics played on TV inside the arena, Olympic dreams played in the minds of Tetting and Holecko.

"[The Olympics are] inspiring, because everyone worked so hard to get there," Holecko said.