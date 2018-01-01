Parishes handing out sandbags to help residents prepare for potential weekend flooding

More rain is in the forecast for the weekend and if you're worried about flooding, officials in both Caddo and Bossier parishes are ready to help.

Scroll for more content...

Caddo Public Works Department is still distributing sandbags. They have given out nearly 2,000 bags since Tuesday afternoon.

They will continue to give away sandbags at 1701 Monty Street in Shreveport Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandbags will also be available Saturday, but residents may have to load them on their own.

Public Works crews have also installed pumps in the Dixie Garden neighborhood along the Red River in case of heavy rains.

In Bossier Parish, those interested in picking up sandbags will get another chance Friday. They're being made available to Bossier residents from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the city's Public Service Complex located at 3223 Old Shed Road.

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the KTBS 3 Storm Team. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.