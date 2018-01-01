'Sex and the City's' Jason Lewis is 'Team SJP' in the Kim Cattrall spat

He may have played the lover of Kim Cattrall's character on "Sex and the City" but Jason Lewis is definitely Team Sarah Jessica Parker.

Scroll for more content...

The actor appeared on Los Angeles TV station KTLA this week to promote his new film "Half Magic" and naturally talk turned to the apparent bad feelings between the two women.

Lewis, who appeared on the final season of the hit HBO series and in the two feature films as Samantha's love interest Smith Jerrod, was asked about his thoughts on the feud.

"If you can't say something nice don't say anything at all," the actor said, laughing. "Listen, I have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them."

There has long been talk of animosity between Cattrall and Parker, with fans blaming the former for the cancellation of a "Sex and the City 3" film.

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker confirms 'Sex and the City 3' canceled

That all spilled over into the headlines recently after Cattrall publicly slammed Parker for reaching out with condolences after the death of Cattrall's brother.

Related: Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's unfortunate feud

Cattrall posted an image on Instagram which read "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?,'" Cattrall wrote in the caption. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

When asked by one of the anchors if he was "Team Sarah," Lewis admitted that he was.

"What a gracious lady," Lewis said. "She was always so good to me."

Did that mean other people weren't so good to him?

"Sarah was amazing," Lewis responded in answer to that question.