Why Jimmy Kimmel wants Oprah's Twitter password

Oprah Winfrey may not have wanted to respond to President Donald Trump on Twitter, but Jimmy Kimmel has her back.

Winfrey is making the media rounds to promote her new film, "A Wrinkle in Time," and on Thursday she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

After once again reiterating to Kimmel she has no plans to run for president, talk turned to Trump tweeting that Winfrey was "insecure" after her appearance Sunday on "60 Minutes."

Oprah Winfrey reacts to Trump calling her 'insecure'

The late-night host asked her if she had a moment in which she considered responding to Trump, to which she replied, "Not a second."

Not so for Kimmel, who said if it had happened to him he would have been up in the middle of the night tweeting back.

"In fact I would love to have your password so in case he ever does this again I can take care of this, you know," Kimmel said.

Winfrey shared some of her Oprah wisdom with Kimmel about that.

"You don't win by meeting any sort of negativity head-on," she said.