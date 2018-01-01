Trump to announce new North Korea sanctions

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Friday that the Treasury Department will impose new sanctions against North Korea.

The sanctions, to be announced at the Conservative Political Action Conference, pertain to vessels and shipping, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN, declining to offer further details.

News of the latest sanctions was first reported by Reuters.

The sanctions will be announced while the President's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump is in South Korea for the closing days of the 2018 Winter Olympics. She is scheduled to dine with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House Friday.