North and South Korea to meet to discuss taking part in Paralympics

Representatives from North and South Korea will meet Monday to discuss the North's participation in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games, according to Seoul.

Scroll for more content...

In a statement, South Korea's Unification Ministry said Pyongyang had accepted a proposal "to hold working-level talks" in the Panmunjom border village on the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

The meeting will take place on Monday, February 27 at 10 a.m. South Korea time.

Similar meetings were held in the run up to North Korea agreeing to participate in the Winter Olympics, which wrap up in Pyeongchang this weekend.

North Korea sent a large delegation of athletes, coaches, support staff and cheerleaders to the Games, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Kim Yo Jong met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and shared a widely publicized handshake with him during the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

She also delivered an invitation from her brother for Moon to visit North Korea.

"I hope Pyongyang and Seoul get closer in our people's hearts and move forward the future of prosperous unification," Kim wrote in a guest book at the Blue House, seat of South Korea's Presidency.

The political delegation left after a few days in the South, and while it was seen as something of a diplomatic breakthrough, major questions remained -- chiefly how Moon will walk the delicate balance of lowering tensions between South and North while not damaging Seoul's ties to Washington, which remains highly skeptical of and hostile towards North Korea.

He will have a chance to build on the latter relationship Friday, with Ivanka Trump having landed in Seoul to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Also attending, but not arriving until the day, is a delegation from the North, led by senior official Kim Yong Chol.