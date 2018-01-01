Service dog injures young girl on plane

A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland last night hurt a child.

Scroll for more content...

Todd Rice was preparing to fly out on Southwest Airlines flight No. 1904 late Wednesday night when he took to Twitter about an incident on his plane during boarding in Phoenix.

Rice says a 6-year-old girl crossed the aisle to pet the animal as passengers were boarding and the dog bit her across the forehead.

She was taken off the flight to be evaluated by paramedics and shortly after, returned to the plane with a bandage on her forehead.

The flight was delayed as the dog and its owner were asked to get off the plane and stay back in Phoenix.

Southwest Airlines responded to Rice's post, stating that safety is their top priority and they are addressing the situation.

Southwest Airlines provided this statement to Arizona's Family:

During boarding of flight #1904 from Phoenix to Portland, Ore. Wednesday night, our initial reports indicate a support dog's teeth scraped a child's forehead as the young passenger approached the animal, causing a minor injury. EMTs evaluated teh child, who was cleared to continue on the flight. The dog and its owner remained in Phoenix as the aircraft departed approximately 20 minutes behind schedule. As always, the safety of our customers is our highest priority.