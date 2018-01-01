Tiffany Haddish reacts with glee to surprise Oprah encounter

It's possible no one has ever been happier than Tiffany Haddish was when she came face-to-face with Oprah Winfrey on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

The "Girls Trip" standout had her dream of a proper meeting with Winfrey come true while appearing on the talk show, which aired Thursday.

Winfrey had been a guest on the episode, but Degeneres had told Haddish that Winfrey left after their sitdown. That was, of course, a misdirect, as Degeneres later brought Winfrey out to join her and Haddish on stage.

Haddish couldn't contain her excitement, her face crumpling into a joyful sob.

"I love you," she said.

Earlier in her chat with Degeneres, Haddish had recalled an encounter with Winfrey once while she was an extra on the set of "Their Eyes Were Watching God," which Winfrey executive produced.

Winfrey, overhearing Haddish entertaining her fellow extras, told the budding comedian that she was "a very funny young lady" and to keep her updated on her career.

Haddish sent Winfrey letters over the years, she said, but they went unanswered.

That didn't seem to matter by the end of their reunion.