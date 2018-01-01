PD: Three people killed, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

Authorities say four people, including a suspect, are dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix police Sgt. Alan Pfohl, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident around 4 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Pfohl said the woman went to a neighbor's home and called police after her husband began threatening her and their child. Police then began receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found three men shot in a nearby location. All of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pfohl said the suspect was just getting out of his truck when police arrived, and began pointing his weapon at an officer. The officer opened fire, but it is unclear if the suspect's wounds were from the officer's gunfire or self-inflicted.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police said Thursday the suspect died.

Pfohl said the relationship between the suspect and three male victims is unclear.

There are no reported injuries to officers.