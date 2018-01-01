Police: Teen in custody following stabbing of father, brother

Dozens of Gwinnett police and SWAT officers descended on a Lawrenceville neighborhood located off Patterson Road on Wednesday after a teen allegedly stabbed his brother and father.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Gwinnett and Lawrenceville police responded to 2010 Spring End Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville after receiving reports that 17-year-old Maximilano Cardenas Garcia attacked his relatives with a sharp object - though exactly what it was is not immediately known - and fled on foot, according to Gwinnett County Police Department Sgt. Jake Smith.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victims alive and transported them to a local hospital, Smith said.

Police deployed K-9 units and activated a SWAT team to find Garcia, who was later taken into custody near Pew Creek.

Smith said that while the stabbing was "domestic-related," a motive was not immediately known.