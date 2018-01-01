The politics of fear is dying out in Africa

Lenin was once quoted as saying, "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." This could perfectly describe the past week in Africa. Across the continent, a number of game-changing political developments have followed each other in quick succession in one of the most tumultuous weeks of any decade.

In South Africa, Jacob Zuma resigned after a presidency marked by corruption and impunity. Shortly after, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn stood down following months of intensifying public protest. In the same week, Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe's long-standing opposition leader, passed away after a lifetime spent challenging human rights violations under former President Robert Mugabe.

The pace of these successive changes has been significant, but the ground has been stirring for some time. Last year Africa bid farewell to its three longest-serving leaders: Yahya Jammeh of Gambia (22 years), Jos- Eduardo dos Santos of Angola (38 years) and Zimbabwe's Mugabe (37 years) -- all leaders of governments known for their brutal repression of dissent.

Given the scale and long history of the repression enacted by these governments, many thought they would not live to see their end. In Gambia, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, recent developments were unthinkable -- until they happened.

Who could have imagined that the gates of Ethiopia's notorious prisons would open so widely, allowing thousands of prisoners of conscience to walk free? That Eskinder Nega, the courageous journalist who spent seven years behind bars for criticizing the government, would finally be reunited with his family?

Who in Gambia would have believed that Ousainou Darboe and Amadou Sanneh, two former Amnesty International prisoners of conscience who spent years in jail for speaking out against repression, would be ministers in the new government?

Who would have dared to question the reign of dos Santos and see his family lose its grip over Angola's oil industry and wealth?

The growing resilience of people standing up against repression and demanding respect for human rights is a cause for hope in uncertain times. It suggests the politics of fear may finally be withering away.

Since 2016, mass protests and people's movements -- often articulated and organized through social media -- have swept the continent.

#Oromoprotests and #amaharaprotests in Ethiopia, #ThisFlag in Zimbabwe and #FeesMustFall in South Africa were some of the most powerful manifestations of this growing defiance. These protests were often spontaneous, viral and driven by ordinary citizens, in particular young people who bear the triple burden of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

This trend continued in 2017. From Lom- to Freetown, Khartoum to Kampala and Kinshasa to Luanda, people went out to the streets in large numbers, ignoring threats and bans on protests and refusing to back down even in the face of brutal clampdowns.

The triggers for these protests vary. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, it was delays in publishing the electoral calendar that got people out on the streets; in Chad it was an increase in the fees charged to traders at the N'Djamena Millet Market; in Togo it was hikes in oil prices; in Kenya it was frustrations over the electoral process.

But what unites them is the strength in defiance and the demand for change, inclusion and freedom. While some of these protests had violent elements -- mostly in reaction to heavy-handed clampdowns -- the majority were peaceful and driven by a demand for basic rights and dignity.

And there is every reason to believe that this trend is unstoppable.

Amnesty International's report on the state of the world's human rights documents how 2017 saw the arbitrary and brutal suppression of the right to peaceful protest in more than 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including through unlawful bans, excessive use of force, harassment and arbitrary arrests.

But this did little to silence dissent despite the best efforts of those who want to crush and silence dissent. In fact, it is becoming clearer that failing to respect freedoms and fulfill human rights obligations is ultimately self-defeating.

This should serve as a wake-up call to all governments that the solution to lasting peace and stability lies in guaranteeing more freedoms, not less. Political shifts mean nothing if they don't result in greater respect for human rights. People who care about freedom and equality are ultimately concerned not with which leader is in power, but whether or not they respect human rights.

Only time will tell what these political changes will truly mean for us Africans -- especially for the poor, the young, the marginalized, the repressed and silenced.

But what is clear is that people across the continent are not willing to wait decades to find out.