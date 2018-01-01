Former Jerry Springer body guard charged with drunk driving

A man once known for protecting TV host Jerry Springer from harm was charged with driving under the influence following a one-car crash.

Steven Wilkos crashed his vehicle on West Avenue in Darien on Jan 21, according to police.

The crash was discovered by a patrolling officer.

Wilkos had to be transported to Stamford Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they determined that Wilkos had a blood-alcohol content level of .29. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

A warrant was applied for and granted.

After learning of it, police said Wilkos turned himself in to Darien Police Headquarters on Wednesday night.

He was charged with operating under the influence and failure to drive right.

He posted a court-ordered $1,500 bond and was released.

Wilkos was given a court date of March 5 in Stamford.

According to Wilkos' website, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years before he became an officer in Chicago. He eventually became a security guard on The Jerry Springer Show and even guest-hosted more than 50 episodes.

In 2007, he began hosting his own show, The Steve Wilkos Show.