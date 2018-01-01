Corrections officers attacked by inmates at state penitentiary

State police have released further details about an alleged assault at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, according to News4 affiliate WPSD.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 they were notified of the incident at 7:44 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation indicates a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate while the inmate was being removed from a room.

Then, KSP says, other inmates joined the assault but were quickly restrained by correctional officers.

KSP confirms that the prison went on lockdown, which is consistent with its policy.

Two correctional officers were treated for injuries that KSP says were not life-threatening. They have been treated and released from a local hospital.