Trump defends NRA amid gun law debate

President Donald Trump defended the National Rifle Association on Thursday as a nationwide debate boils on gun control.

After a long string of tweets defending his position that some teachers should carry guns, Trump offered his backing to the NRA and its executives.

"What many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots," Trump wrote, referring to executive vice president Wayne LaPierre and executive director Chris Cox.

"They love our Country and will do the right thing," Trump wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

As happens after most gun massacres, the NRA has come under scrutiny following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week.

Trump received millions of dollars in support from the organization during the 2016 presidential election. But this week he's expressed support for policies the NRA opposes, including raising the age limit to purchase weapons like the AR-15.