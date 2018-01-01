Trump tweets support for background checks, gun restrictions

President Donald Trump said Thursday he supports measures related to gun restrictions and mental health while reiterating his call to arm some teachers as a way to prevent school shootings.

"I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!" Trump tweeted. "Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope!"

In a series of tweets Thursday, Trump also reiterated his suggestion that some teachers be armed, calling it a "great deterrent."

"A 'gun free' school is a magnet for bad people," he said.

Trump's comments on arming teachers echo positions he took Wednesday during a listening session at the White House. Lawmakers have faced calls to push forward legislation related to school and gun safety after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week.