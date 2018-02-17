In the aftermath of Florida shooting, schools around the country examine their security

A closer look at school security began last week in the wake of a mass shooting in Florida.

Not even 24 hours after the massacre, threats began pouring into schools across the country, prompting schools to not only ensure parents their children were safe, but also to examine what measures they had in place to prevent a tragedy in their district.

In Broward County, where 17 people were killed last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, deputies will now be able to carry rifles, specifically AR-15s, at county schools, said Sheriff Scott Israel during a Wednesday news conference.

Israel said he implemented the order with the support of school district Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Israel has faced criticism since the shooting, according to reports from CNN affiliate WPLG, because there was an armed deputy on campus during the tragedy but he didn't fire his gun.

"His response and his actions, like everyone else, will be scrutinized," Israel said.

Volusia County Schools in Florida, about 230 miles north of Parkland, said last week the district has asked authorities for additional surveillance at their schools in response to the events in Parkland.

"This event is a stark reminder of the importance of our safety procedures and our check-in and screening processes for all visitors," the district's statement read.

The superintendent of Johnston County Public Schools in North Carolina issued a letter last week saying the system has applied for a grant to place 12 more school resource officers in schools throughout the district. D. Ross Renfrow, the superintendent, said the district was upgrading its school perimeter security measures and restrictions to front-door access.

"All schools have panic buttons located strategically on the campuses," Renfrow's letter states.

In Kentucky, a Bullitt County Public Schools Facebook post said Tuesday there will be heavier law enforcement presence at schools Wednesday because of a threat that turned out to be a prank.

"It was a prank; a very misguided prank that caused disquiet among the school community and which will have severe consequences," the post read.

On the federal level, President Donald Trump, during a White House listening session Wednesday, recommended arming teachers and staff to increase school security.