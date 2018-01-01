wx_icon Huntsville 71°

wx_icon Florence 59°

wx_icon Fayetteville 59°

wx_icon Decatur 63°

wx_icon Scottsboro 73°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Special District Bus With Students Drives Off Road And Gets Stuck

The driver of a Pulaski County Special District bus drove off the side of the road and became stuck, according to the...

Posted: Feb. 21, 2018 5:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2018 10:19 PM

The driver of a Pulaski County Special District bus drove off the side of the road and became stuck, according to the Pulaski County Sherriff's Office.

Scroll for more content...

Police say the Pulaski County Road and Bridge Department crew was on scene and rescued the 17 students and the driver from the bus by backing their truck up to the rear end of the bus while rescuing eight people at a time.

The accident happened Wednesday (Feb. 21) on Marche Road and Marche Lateral Road and no injuries were reported.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events