Nashville strip club advertises AR-15 on street corner

Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday.

It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.

Some dancers had a booth set up outside Déjà Vu Showgirls on Church Street with a sign that read: "Couch Dances: $15. AR-15: $1,100."

Private gun sales like this are allowed.

No background check, waiting period or license is required.

"We did have cops come out to tell us it was completely legal," said Déjà Vu Manager Codi Kent.

"It is kind of scary, especially with so many mass shootings going on that it is that easy for anyone to obtain it," Kent said.

The dancers were not trying to actually sell the powerful assault rifle. They said they simply wanted to prove a point.

In Nashville, they said, it is easier to buy an assault rifle than it is to make a living as an exotic dancer.

"You have to get a background check, fingerprinted, and show two passport photos," said dancer Mary Jane.

Mary Jane says laws enforced by Metro's Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board are getting stricter every year, making her feel like a criminal.

"I'm like, 'man, is this what this is supposed to feel like?'" Mary Jane said. "I didn't think I was doing anything wrong, but they definitely make you feel like that."

Board members did not want to go on camera, but one did tell me over the phone he feels regulations set for exotic dancers are more than reasonable and ensures the safety of both employees and customers.

The ladies are simply hoping their demonstration incites some change.

"We could sell it to someone who uses it for God knows what, and yet we have to go through all of this just to give someone a dance? It's a little insane," Mary Jane said.

Former State Rep. Joe Carr says the point the women were attempting to make falls flat.

"All stunts are meant to generate publicity, and I think this is kind of tragic with what happened in Florida in the school down there and what has happened in a number of schools over the past few years," said Carr. "it should not be minimized by sensational antics by a handful of women in front of a gentleman's club."