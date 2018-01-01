Chris Cornell's wife sits down for her first TV interview since his death

Chris Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell gave her first TV interview since her husband's death last May.

Vicky sat down with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts and said she blames Cornell's death on the drugs he was prescribed to "help him sleep" after suffering a shoulder injury.

"If you have to give it they have to be closely monitored and it should not be given for more than two to three weeks. So [Chris] relapsed and in a seven day period he took twenty something pills and in a nine day period 33," she said.

Chris was a recovering drug addict who had been sober since 2003.

But she was adamant in the interview, saying her husband "would never have left this world" intentionally had it not been for the prescription drugs he was taking.

Chris was found unresponsive in his hotel room after a concert in Detroit, Michigan. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death suicide by hanging.

The subsequent toxicology report cited a mix of Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Pseudoephedrine and the prescription sedative Lorazepam (Ativan) in his system.

Vicky also said she blames herself for not seeing the warning signs that he had relapsed, saying he had "delayed speech" and was "forgetful."

"My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie. He just wasn't," she said. "He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soul mate and the love of my life."