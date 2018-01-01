US presidents mourn death of Billy Graham

US presidents mourned the loss Wednesday of evangelist Billy Graham, who served as a spiritual counsel and personal confidant to numerous commanders in chief.

Graham, who had prayed with every US president since Harry Truman and became known as "America's pastor," died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, at the age of 99, his spokesman said.

"The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man," President Donald Trump tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, who are devout Christians, also sent condolences to Graham's family.

"Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family," Pence said in a statement.

"Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, 'well done good and faithful servant.' Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you."

Graham's son Franklin, who took over the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, had participated in Trump's inauguration.

Former President George H. W. Bush said Graham "touched the hearts of not only Christians, but people of all faiths, because he was such a good man."

"He would come to Maine to visit with Barbara and me, and he was a great sport. He loved going really fast in my boat. I guess you could say we had that in common. Then we would come home and talk about life," Bush said in a statement.

Bush added that Graham was a mentor to several of his children, including former President George W. Bush.

Former President Jimmy Carter credited Graham with having an "enormous influence" on his spiritual life.

"Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve," Carter said of Graham in a statement.