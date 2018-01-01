Bill Gates to guest star on 'The Big Bang Theory'

The tech-loving characters on "The Big Bang Theory" are about to find themselves severely star-struck.

The comedy series has booked Microsoft founder Bill Gates to guest star as himself in an upcoming episode, CBS and Warner Bros. tell CNN.

In the episode, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will find herself hosting Gates at work, and her friends go to great lengths in their effort to meet the billionaire innovator.

The episode is set to air in late March.

"The Big Bang Theory" frequently recruits figures from the science, tech, engineering and math fields to appear as guest stars. Some have included astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk and Apple's Steve Wozniak.

This, meanwhile, is not the first sitcom-guest role for Gates. He previously appeared as himself on "Frasier" in a 2001 episode.

"The Big Bang Theory" returns with new episodes March 1st at 8 p.m.