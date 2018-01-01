Threatening social media posts lead to arrest of Darby student

A Darby High School senior is in custody after allegedly making threatening social media posts that referenced the deadly school shooting in Florida last week.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says that MacLean William Kayser, 18, has been booked into the Ravalli County jail on a felony assault with a weapon charge and is being held without bond.

Sheriff Holton says Kayser is accused of posting a message on Snapchat that had been received by other students, which referenced the recent school shooting in Florida and implied a threat of violence to the Darby School District.

That lead concerned parents to report him to Darby school administrators over the weekend who then alerted the Darby Marshal's Office of the posts.

Sheriff's officials say Darby school administrators suspended the student this weekend and he did not go to school Monday. Ravalli County Sheriff's deputies arrested him at his home at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Darby Schools Superintendent Loyd Rennaker told MTN News that a "disturbing social media post was made by a student of a concerning nature, that it could be a threat", over the weekend. Rennaker says they were "surprised" but said, "they deal with difficult things."

Sheriff Holton says deputies were at the school Monday, but that there were no other individuals who are suspected to be involved with the threats. Classes were still being held on Monday. Deputies will reportedly be at the school throughout the week.

Sheriff Holton says Kayser is expected to be arraigned in Ravalli County Justice Court within the next few days. He is also asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office or Darby Marshal's Office.