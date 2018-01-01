Omaha massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting two women

wx_icon Huntsville 75°

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 3:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 5:06 PM

Omaha police are looking into two separate cases of a massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting women during sessions.

Police arrested Melvin Buffington, 62, Monday night at Oasis Massage and Spa where he works.

It's located off of 132nd and Dodge.

Police say on February 11th a 23-year-old-woman reported being sexually assaulted at the clinic on January 12th.

Investigators say they were in the middle of looking into it when another woman came forward.

She told officers Buffington assaulted her on February 15th during a session.

Buffington is charged with first and third degree sexual assault.

Officers say the spa is cooperating with the investigation.

