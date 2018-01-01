Trump keeps up attacks on Obama over Russian meddling

President Donald Trump is continuing to blame his predecessor for not doing enough to deter Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump's latest criticism of President Barack Obama comes as he's deflected questions about his own administration's response to Russian meddling and measures the US can take to prevent it. The President notably has refused to condemn the interference in the wake of last week's indictments against 13 Russian nationals, instead claiming that the latest developments in the investigation demonstrate a lack of collusion between his campaign and Russia.

In one tweet, Trump quoted Obama saying toward the end of the 2016 race that there was no evidence America's elections were "rigged," suggesting the then-businessman should "stop whining." Obama, however, was referring to Trump's claims of a rigged election and calls at the time for supporters to monitor polling sites for potentially ineligible voters attempting to cast ballots.

Tuesday's tweet came soon after "Fox & Friends" highlighted the comment.

"That's because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to 'rock the boat.' When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems," Trump said.

Trump also claimed on Tuesday he's "been tougher on Russia than Obama."

The 44th president, however, personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against messing with the election, imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and entities, kicked out 35 Russian diplomats and closed two of the Kremlin's compounds in the United States. Trump, in comparison, still has not imposed sanctions designed to punish election meddling by Moscow.

And over the weekend, Trump publicly rebuked his own national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, after he said there was "incontrovertible" evidence that Russia meddled in the election.

Trump also questioned on Monday why Obama didn't do more to prevent Moscow from interfering in US elections, tweeting: "Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn't he do something about Russian meddling?"

Trump has adamantly denied any cooperation between his team and Russia and has called the investigation a Democratic hoax.