Woman missing since January 17 has been located, police say

UPDATE: Lasheena Thomas has been located, according to Lancaster Police. The 32-year-old, who was last seen January 17, spoke with investigators and is no longer considered missing or endangered, police say.

Previously: Police are searching for Lancaster woman with intellectual disabilities who has been missing since last month.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Lasheena Najean Thomas, 32, was last seen on Jan. 17. Her family reported her missing last Friday.

Thomas is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. Her last known address is the first block of Old Dorwart Street. She reportedly has intellectual disabilities. She has been prescribed medication for her condition, police say, but the medication tends to make her non-compliant.

If anyone has information about Thomas' current location or comes in contact her with, please call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301 or non-emergency dispatch at 717-664-1180.