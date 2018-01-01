Firefighter charged after domestic incident

wx_icon Huntsville 75°

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 3:34 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 3:55 PM

A Jamestown firefighter is facing several charges after a domestic incident involving a gun on Saturday.

Jamestown Police say 35-year-old Ryan DiDomenico was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Police say she ran to a neighbor's house for help after he took her cell phone.

When police arrived, she told them DiDomenico held her down against her will and brandished a gun.

According to police, a round was fired into the wall while the victim was on the ground.

DiDomenico was charged with menacing, unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.

