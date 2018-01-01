Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Fashion Square Mall that happened Sunday.

Police said just before 5 p.m. an off-duty Scottsdale officer responded to a report by a loss prevention officer of a suspicious person inside one of the stores.

It was believed the person had been shoplifting due to 'erratic behavior,' according to police.

The officer caught up with the suspect on the third floor of a parking garage on the north side of the mall between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

Police say as the officer approached, the suspect turned toward the officer and started to raise a gun.

At that time the officer fired at the suspect, killing him.

Authorities said no officers received any injuries.

Police say a loaded semi-automatic handgun and several shoplifted items were in the suspect's possession at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is a Hispanic man, according to police.

Police say he has an extensive criminal background including arrests for several drug offenses, theft, and robbery. He had a current arrest warrant for drug offenses and was a prohibited possessor.

His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Off-duty Scottsdale officers can be hired through the department by businesses or other entities, such as Fashion Square Mall, to work as security. Those hired work in full uniform and operate with full police authority, officials explained.

The off-duty officer involved in the shooting was working in that capacity at the time and has been placed on paid administrative leave while detectives investigate.