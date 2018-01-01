Fourteen-year-old girl booked for homicide

Omaha Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection with a Saturday homicide in the 3300 block of North 41st Street.
Authorities were called to the location at 10:41 Saturday morning to check on the well-being of the resident. They found Montrel Williams, 48, dead.
The Homicide Unit was brought in to investigate.
On Sunday morning, police said the 14-year-old had been booked at the Douglas County Youth Center for Criminal Homicide.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.