14-year-old girl charged in father's death

A 14-year-old girl is accused of criminal homicide in the death of her own father. Omaha Police confirm they've arrested the teenager.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities were called to a house near 41st Street and Bedford Ave. Saturday to check on the well-being of a resident. That's when they found 48-year old Montrel Williams dead in the home.

According to neighbors, the father and daughter moved into the home about three months ago. Demonte Walker lives across the street from the victim.

"I got here and seen this all tapped of from around my tree to all the sudden up there. They said they were investigating some stuff and were knocking on the neighbor's house," Walker said.

Yellow crime scene tape told him something wasn't right.

"I know that and then I realize the yellow tape out there and, 'damn somebody got killed,'" Walker told 6 News.

Demonte said it's typical to hear gunshots in the neighborhood. "But to find a dead body in somebody house nor just any were around here is pretty unheard," he said.

On Sunday police said the 14-year-old was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for criminal homicide.

"The 14-year-old suspect is related to our victim in this homicide. Earlier this week we will speak with county attorney and we should have more information at that point," Omaha Police Officer Michael Pecha said.

Pecha said the investigation is ongoing and will produce more information in a few days. 6 News has made contact with family who respectfully declined to comment, saying they don't want to affect the active investigation.