Would you sleep in a glass pod hanging off a Peruvian cliff?

That's the idea behind the spectacular Skylodge Adventures Suites, glass lodges precariously situated on the side of a cliff in Peru's Sacred Valley.

If you're brave enough, these crystalline pods are accessible only after climbing 400 meters (about 1,300 feet) of the rock face or hiking a daring trail featuring a zip-line network.

Once you settle down for the night, you're treated to impressive panoramic views of the wild valley below and, at night, the Milky Way.

Unique experience

The motivation behind these dramatic lodges was to offer "a unique experience that that [reconnects guests] with nature or make them realize what really luxury can be," Natalia Rodriguez, the SkyLodge manager, tells CNN Travel.

The suites are the brainchild of adventure company Natura Vive -- who want their guests to embrace their inner adventurer: once you're ready to leave your suite, you can zip-wire down to the ground below.

Inside these 24- by eight-feet pods, guests are treated to views worth marveling over-- alongside four beds, a dining area and a private bathroom.

The beds have down pillows and quilts, ensuring you'll sleep well, if you aren't distracted by stargazing.

Rodriguez says the main challenges of constructing this unique structure were "getting things up there" and "designing it to handle winds."

Don't worry though -- the pods are crafted from aerospace aluminum and weather resistant polycarbonate -- so Natura Vive promises they are secure and guests are safe.

Unconventional vacation

This unconventional vacation will set you back roughly 1335 Peruvian soles/$400 for one night. The price includes private transportation to and from your lodge, equipment, guides -- plus a gourmet dinner with bottle of wine, and breakfast overlooking the valley below.

For those who'd rather not stay the night, SkyLodge offers a lunch-only, Peruvian gastronomic experience -- from 770 Peruvian Soles/$237 per person.

Peru's Sacred Valley -- home to natural wonders, greenery and archaeological ruins -- is book-ended (more or less) by two UNESCO World Heritage sites: former Imperial capital Cusco and 15th century Inca citadel Machu Picchu.

The SkyLodges are well positioned to allow guests a day or two to admire the Valley from above, before venturing below and onto Macchu Picchu.