'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' takes top honors at BAFTA Awards

Director Martin McDonagh's bleak drama about a mother's quest for answers about her daughter's murder struck a nerve with British Academy of Film and Television Arts voters.

Scroll for more content...

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won five statues at Sunday's BAFTA film awards, including best film and best British film. (McDonagh has duel British and Irish citizenship.)

The movie also picked up best original screenplay and individual honors for Frances McDormand (best leading actress) and Sam Rockwell (best supporting actor).

McDonagh missed out on best director, losing to Guillermo del Toro for his work on "Shape of Water."

The BAFTA Awards can be a hit-or-miss indicator of what may come at next month's Academy Awards.

In the past ten ceremonies, there have only been four instances in which the winner of the BAFTA Award for best film did not go on to win best picture -- 2008, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Final voting for the Oscars begins February 20.

Other big winners Sunday included Gary Oldman (best actor, "Darkest Hour"), Allison Janney (best supporting actress, "I, Tonya") and "Call Me By Your Name" (best adapted screenplay).

Time's Up at the BAFTA Awards

On the BAFTA Awards red carpet, stars took a cue from celebrities at the Golden Globes and wore black in support of Time's Up, the movement that aims to improve treatment of women in entertainment and other industries.

Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Angelina Jolie were among the stars who dressed in black.

Ahead of the show, BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry told CNN she "expects a lot of people to be wearing black" but "not everybody."

"It's incredibly important that people are being vocal about what is happening," she said. "And I think because the film industry has such a powerful impact globally that this messaging will help other industries as well."

The Duchess of Cambridge was among those who opted not to dress entirely in black. Asked about the decision, Janney came to the royal's defense.

"I would never judge anyone's choice ... she looked absolutely beautiful," Janney said backstage. "I think she's an extraordinary woman and she can wear whatever she wants to wear."

Reese Witherspoon, one of the organization's most vocal supporters, wrote on Twitter of the show of support at the UK award show, "So happy to see my sisters making @TIMESUPNOW a Global Campaign."

CNN's Isa Soares contributed to this report.